BRIEF-Fiducial Office Solutions H1 revenue eur 95.5 million
* H1 REVENUE EUR 95.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 97.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 28 Pine Technology Holdings Ltd-
* fire accident took place in morning of 25 june 2017 at factory operated by subsidiary
* Factory was handed over to staff of group in morning of 27 june 2017
* Fire is believed to have started in office of research & development department situated on second floor of building
* Based on a preliminary assessment, loss caused by fire accident was estimated to be around us$3 million
* No death or personal injury was caused
* Fire accident would not have material adverse impact on group's production and business
* Directors expect factory to resume production by 3 july 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Citigroup has made several appointments to its equities electronic execution team, hiring Joseph Sidibe as a senior salesperson from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as well as Phoebe Nockolds from Liquidnet and Rupert Dransfield from HSBC.