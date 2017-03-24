BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 24 Pine Technology Holdings Ltd-
* Shares vendors, offeror and guarantor had entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Deal for aggregate consideration of hk$351.5 million
* Shares vendors have agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase 540 million sale shares
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing