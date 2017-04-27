April 27 Ping An Insurance

* Qtrly net profit attributable RMB 23,053 million versus RMB20,700 million

* Looking ahead to full year, "environment will be complex and challenging for china's economy"

* Qtrly total income RMB284,168 million versus RMB224,477 million year ago

* Qtrly net written premiums RMB 206,073 million versus RMB150,354 million