BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 27 Ping An Insurance
* Qtrly net profit attributable RMB 23,053 million versus RMB20,700 million
* Looking ahead to full year, "environment will be complex and challenging for china's economy"
* Qtrly total income RMB284,168 million versus RMB224,477 million year ago
* Qtrly net written premiums RMB 206,073 million versus RMB150,354 million Source text ID: (bit.ly/2ozQp8p) Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: