BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 10 Ping An Securities Group Holdings Ltd
* Received letter from legal representative of PAI enclosing writ of summons issued with High Court of Hong Kong by PAI
* Writ is an indorsement of claim and did not contain statement of claim relied upon by PAI
* Writ of summons alleges infringement by company of its "Ping An" mark by passing off
* Co is advised that pai will be required to serve its statement of claim within prescribed time period after filing of acknowledgement of service by co
* Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China is refered to as "PAI" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.