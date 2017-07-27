FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pingtan Marine Enterprise announces agreement with JD.com
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 12:17 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Pingtan Marine Enterprise announces agreement with JD.com

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd

* Pingtan marine enterprise announces agreement with jd.com to serve as sole supplier of fishing products to online customers

* Has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with jd.com

* Pursuant to agreement, jd will become exclusive online retailer for pingtan to sell its fishing products

* Pingtan marine enterprise - co will be jd's sole supplier for certain fishing products harvested from arafura sea, bay of bengal, indo-pacific waters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

