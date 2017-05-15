BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd
* Pingtan marine enterprise reports financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017; exceeds previously provided eps guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Qtrly revenue $5.7 million versus $4.1 million
* Qtrly book value per share $1.53 versus $1.77 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines sign commitment to purchase two 777 Freighters