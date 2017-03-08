BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 8 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd:
* Pingtan marine enterprise reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended December 31, 2016
* Q4 revenue $13.2 million
* Reaffirms Q1 2017 earnings per share view $0.08 to $0.10
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.