* Pingtan Marine Enterprise to take second step to enter consumer food market; it signs framework agreement to sell in e-commerce platform and to a restaurant chain

* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - Pingtan will provide its deep ocean fish products directly to city shop and honglicun as a primer supplier

* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - three parties will form a broad strategic cooperation in production, processing and supply management of pingtan's fishing products

* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - has signed tripartite framework agreement with Shanghai City Supermarket Co, Shenzhen Honglicun Restaurant Co

