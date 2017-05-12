May 12 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd:
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise to take second step to enter
consumer food market; it signs framework agreement to sell in
e-commerce platform and to a restaurant chain
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - Pingtan will provide its
deep ocean fish products directly to city shop and honglicun as
a primer supplier
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - three parties will form a
broad strategic cooperation in production, processing and supply
management of pingtan's fishing products
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - expects to complete
preparations and begin recognizing sales in Q4 of 2017
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - has signed tripartite
framework agreement with Shanghai City Supermarket Co, Shenzhen
Honglicun Restaurant Co
* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - has signed a tripartite
framework agreement to provide its fish products
