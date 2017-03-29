March 29 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd:

* Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd - company intends to fund purchase with its cash flow generated from 2017

* Expanded its fleet through purchase of five vessels from Fuzhou Honglong Ocean Fishery Co for about RMB 265.3 million

* Expects to put acquired vessels in operation and begin recognizing sales during Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: