May 12 PININFARINA SPA:

* Q1 PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 18.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PRODUCTION VALUE FOR THE CURRENT YEAR IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE WITH RESPECT TO THE FIGURE IN 2016, THE OPERATING RESULT FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVE