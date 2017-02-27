BRIEF-India's SPL Industries posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 600,000 rupees versus profit 41.9 million rupees year ago
Feb 27 Pininfarina SpA:
* Signs commercial agreement with Hybrid Kinetic Group Limited
* Pininfarina to help Hybrid Kinetic develop an electric vehicle
* Value of the cooperation agreement is 65 million euros ($68.72 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9458 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 600,000 rupees versus profit 41.9 million rupees year ago
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1