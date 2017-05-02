BRIEF-Investors Real Estate Trust announces acquisition of Oxbō Apartments
* Investors Real Estate Trust - announces acquisition of Oxbō Apartments, a multifamily property in St. Paul, minnesota Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc :
* On April 26, 2017, co entered amendment to loan agreement with US Bank, National Association, dated March 29, 2016
* Amendment extends maturity date of revolving credit facility provided under loan agreement to March 27, 2018 - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2pthmcr) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, May 26 China's central bank plans to inject funds into the money market through its medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans in early June, the Financial News said on Friday.