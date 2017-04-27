BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Pinnacle Foods Inc
* Pinnacle Foods reports strong 1st quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.55 to $2.60
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19 including items
* Q1 sales rose 1.6 percent to $766.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $767.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pinnacle foods inc - reaffirmed its guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share for year
* Pinnacle foods inc - capital expenditures for full year are now estimated in range of $115 million to $125 million
* Pinnacle foods - impact of easter in 2017 is expected to shift about 2% of net sales and approximately $0.01 of adjusted diluted eps from q1 to q2
* Pinnacle foods-productivity for year continues to be estimated in range 3.5% to 4.0% of cost of products sold, excluding boulder brands acquisition synergies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.