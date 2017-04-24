BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Pinnacle Foods Inc
* Pinnacle Foods reorganizes executive management
* Pinnacle Foods Inc - Mark Schiller will assume new role of executive vice president and chief commercial officer
* Michael Barkley will assume role of executive vice president and president, boulder
* Changes for both Schiller and Barkley will be effective May 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results