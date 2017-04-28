BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Pinnacle Investment Management Group Ltd
* FUM in pinnacle's affiliated investment managers were $25.0 billion as at 31 march 2017, up $1.7 billion or 7.3% from $23.3 billion as at 31 december 2016.
* NPAT and EPS guidance for fy2017 increased
* sees fy17 group npat of $12m or more Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.