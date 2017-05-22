BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
May 22 Pioneer Food Group Ltd:
* JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017
* HEPS for six months to March 31 decreased by 47 percent to 253.4 cents per share
* Anticipate improvement in performance in H2 of financial year notwithstanding a "constrained trading environment in South Africa"
* Pioneer foods will continue to be vigilant for acquisitions as a growth vector to bolster core business
* Gross interim dividend for six months ended 31 March 2017 of 105 cents (2016: 105 cents) per share has been approved
* Revenue for six months to March 31 at 10.18 billion Rand, up 2 pct
* UK business was affected by higher irrecoverable input costs due to Brexit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla