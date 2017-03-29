BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 29 Pioneer Global Group Ltd:
* On 28 March 2017 (after trading hours), Uniever entered into agreements with vendor
* Deal for consideration of US$118.4 million
* Agreement to acquire additional 20% equity interest of Hotel Investment Company
* Deal to acquire additional 20% equity interest (which consists of share capital and shareholder loan) of Hotel Investment Company
* Vendor is Panorama International Trading Limited, a company incorporated in British Virgin Islands
* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading of shares in company on 29 March Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.