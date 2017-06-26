U.S. apartment vacancy rate edges up in second quarter - Reis
June 26 The U.S. apartment vacancy rate increased in the second quarter and rents were higher, according to a report from Reis Inc.
June 26 Pioneer Global Group Ltd
* FY profit attributable HK$805.2 million versus HK$ 365.6 million
* FY turnover of company and subsidiaries HK$295 million versus HK$258.7 million
* Final cash dividend of HK3.0 cents per ordinary share has been proposed by board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Asian Paints and Dena Bank annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai. 11:30 am: Transport minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: State Bank of India annual shareholde