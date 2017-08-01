FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Company Q2 earnings per share $1.36
August 1, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Pioneer Natural Resources Company Q2 earnings per share $1.36

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Natural Resources Co

* Pioneer Natural Resources Company reports second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21 per diluted share

* Pioneer Natural Resources qtrly production 259 thousand barrels oil equivalent per day (mboepd), of which 57% was oil, up by 10 mboepd from q1 2017

* Pioneer Natural Resources - expecting 2017 production growth to be 15% to 16%, low end of company's forecasted 15% to 18% targeted growth range

* Company's capital budget for 2017 is being reduced from $2.8 billion to $2.7 billion

* Production is forecasted to average 274 mboepd to 279 mboepd for q3 2017

* Pioneer Natural Resources Co - q2 revenues and other income $1,630 million versus $ 786 million

* Production costs are expected to average $7.75 per BOE to $9.75 per boe for q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

