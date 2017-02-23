US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Feb 23 Piramal Enterprises Ltd
* Says Piramal Enterprises and Ivanhoé Cambridge announce partnership to invest in residential development in India
* Says Ivanhoé Cambridge to allocate an initial US$250m
* Says PEL will co-invest between 25% and 50% of each transaction
* Says investment focus shall include the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi (NCR), Bangalore, Pune and Chennai
* Partnership with Ivanhoé Cambridge, unit of CDPQ to provide long term equity capital to blue chip residential developers Source text - (bit.ly/2kP65CU) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)