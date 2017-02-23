Feb 23 Piramal Enterprises Ltd

* Says Piramal Enterprises and Ivanhoé Cambridge announce partnership to invest in residential development in India

* Says Ivanhoé Cambridge to allocate an initial US$250m

* Says PEL will co-invest between 25% and 50% of each transaction

* Says investment focus shall include the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi (NCR), Bangalore, Pune and Chennai

* Partnership with Ivanhoé Cambridge, unit of CDPQ to provide long term equity capital to blue chip residential developers