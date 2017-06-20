UPDATE 5-Ahead of Modi visit, U.S. sees no threat to Pakistan from arms deal with India
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
June 20 Piramal Enterprises Ltd
* Says approves issue of NCDs worth 11 billion rupees Source text: [Piramal Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Committee meeting Issue of privately placed secured Non-Convertible Debentures upto Rs.600 crores with an option to retain over-subscription of Rs.500 crores, aggregating the total issue size to Rs.1,100 crores.] Further company coverage:
* Unarmed drones would help watch Chinese navy (Adds details from White House briefing)
* Indexes: Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.46 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)