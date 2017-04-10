BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 10 Piteco SpA:
* Says acquisition finalized via unit Piteco North America Corp on April 7 concerned the operating business unit of company LendingTools
* On April 5, co said signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of a controlling stake in an American operator in the field of digital payments and clearing houses Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes