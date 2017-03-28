UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 27 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc
* Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. reports fourth quarter, annual 2016 results and provides value creation plan update
* Qtrly revenue (excluding gts) was $398.9 million, up 2.4% from $389.4 million in q4 2015
* Q4 earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.