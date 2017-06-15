BRIEF-Vitasoy International says FY net profit was HK$618 mln
* Fy profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was HK$618 million, an increase of 16%
June 15 Pixela Corp
* Says Oak Capital Corporation increased voting power in the co to 14 percent (5 million shares), from 5.4 percent (1.7 million shares)
* Change occurred on June 15
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/xNI2n8
