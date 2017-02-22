BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing announces acquisition of 70% equity interests in Shenzhen Qisen Fishery Co Ltd
* Jin yu Tang Shenzhen Fishery Co and Chen Suifang and Cai Haiming entered into sale and purchase agreement
Feb 22 Pixie Group Ltd
* Proposal to acquire JS Tuboh Base Metals Project-peg.ax
* Pixie expects that a capital raising of at least A$5 million would be conducted in conjunction with acquisition of Mineral Bull
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding to acquire 100% of Mineral Bull Pte Ltd
* In-principle acquisition price for deal is A$160 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, liu rongsheng and liu yi as guarantors