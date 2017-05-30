Health stocks help European equities cut losses
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
May 30 Pixie Group Ltd
* "No definitive legal acquisition agreement has been entered into and investors should not assume that transaction is certain to complete"
* Updates on Mineral Bull acquisition - JS Tuboh base metals project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
* STMICROELECTRONICS PRICES A US$1.5 BILLION DUAL-TRANCHE OFFERING OF NEW CONVERTIBLE BONDS