March 28 Pixie Group Ltd

* Announces termination of planned openings of Tonino Lamborghini Clubs across Asia Pacific

* Pixie's decision to shelve this collaborative venture came after Pixie failed to raise required cash to fund project

* Termination of proposed acquisition of majority equity interest in Pixie Group Hong Kong Limited (pixie hk), in a collaborative venture

* Process of evaluating assets and businesses that could potentially be brought into as part of co to establish more sustainable source of income