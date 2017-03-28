March 28 Pixium Vision SA:

* Announces the planned drawdown of the first tranche of its bond financing agreement

* Announced today planned drawdown of first 4 million euros ($4.3 million) tranche of financing agreement signed with Kreos capital

* Second tranche of 4 million euros should be drawdown before June 30, 2017

* Drawdown of final tranche, amounting to 3 million euros, is optional ($1 = 0.9217 euros)