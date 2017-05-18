May 18 Yum! Brands Inc

* Pizza Hut Canada - entered into a development arrangement with Franchise Management Inc.

* Pizza Hut Canada - FMI has agreed to purchase 38 existing Pizza Hut restaurants in Quebec and Greater Ottawa/Kingston region in the next 5 years

* Pizza Hut Canada - FMI also agreed to add new DELCO (delivery/carry out) model stores in eastern Canada over coming five years