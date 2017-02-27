BRIEF-Admiral Capital Q3 2016/17 profit before tax and value adjustments up at DKK 19 million
* Q3 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 29.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 27 Polimex SA:
* PKO TFI reduced stake in the company to 5.4 percent from 14.8 percent on Feb. 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q3 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 29.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 28.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
TOKYO, May 29 The Bank of Japan saw interest payments on its huge government bond holdings decline for the first time in five years in the fiscal year that ended in March, a sign that its ultra-loose monetary policy was taking a toll on its financial health.