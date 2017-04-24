April 24 Plaisio Computers SA:

* Intends to participate in the electronic open tender for the conclusion of a two-year framework agreement by ministry of economy

* Says the tender is for trade and consumer protection for supply of desktop computers and flat screens, amounting to 8.4 million euros ($9.12 million)

* Intends to also participate in the procedures for taking over projects, supplies and services of the state

