New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 24 Plaisio Computers SA:
* Intends to participate in the electronic open tender for the conclusion of a two-year framework agreement by ministry of economy
* Says the tender is for trade and consumer protection for supply of desktop computers and flat screens, amounting to 8.4 million euros ($9.12 million)
* Intends to also participate in the procedures for taking over projects, supplies and services of the state
Source text: bit.ly/2oE7rxZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.