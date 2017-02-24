BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels March-qtr profit up about 12 pct
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 184.9 million rupees; total revenue was 3.50 billion rupees
Feb 24 Plaisio Computers SA:
* Is extending market making agreement with Eurobank Equities for one more year by March 1, 2018
Source text: bit.ly/2msPrp0
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 184.9 million rupees; total revenue was 3.50 billion rupees
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qyoBx0 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)