March 1 Planet Fitness Inc:
* Planet Fitness, Inc. announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Q4 earnings per share $0.18
* Q4 revenue $116.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $115.5 million
* Q4 same store sales rose 10.6 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 to $0.75
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $405 million to $415 million
* Planet Fitness Inc sees 2017 system-wide same store sales growth in 6% to 8% range
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $411.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
