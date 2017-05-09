BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Planet Payment Inc
* Planet Payment announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $12.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $13.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.16 to $0.18
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $60.1 million to $61.5 million
* Planet Payment Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $60.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Planet Payment -Sees 2017 fully diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.16 and $0.18 based on 52.0 million fully-diluted common shares outstanding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.