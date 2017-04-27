April 27 Planet.FR SA:

* Q1 revenue 1.9 million euros ($2.07 million) versus eur 1.8 million year ago

* Target for 2017 is to achieve a higher level of growth than the market

* In 2017 overall level of investment should be of same order of magnitude as in 2016, around 20 pct of turnover