BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 27 Planet.FR SA:
* Q1 revenue 1.9 million euros ($2.07 million) versus eur 1.8 million year ago
* Target for 2017 is to achieve a higher level of growth than the market
* In 2017 overall level of investment should be of same order of magnitude as in 2016, around 20 pct of turnover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.