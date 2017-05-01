BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Plantronics Inc-
* Plantronics announces fourth quarter & fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.81
* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Q4 revenue fell 0.4 percent to $209 million
* Sees q1 2018 revenue $211 million to $221 million
* Sees q1 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.80
* Sees q1 2018 gaap earnings per share $0.52 to $0.62
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $217.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $225.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.