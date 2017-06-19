WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Plantronics Inc:
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
* Plantronics Inc - company has taken several cost-saving actions during quarter, including a reduction-in-force and sale of its Clarity division
* Plantronics Inc - actions taken during quarter are expected to result in cost-savings over long term of approximately $15 million to $16 million per year
* Plantronics Inc - individually, none of actions are material to company's business or results of operations
* Plantronics Inc - sale of Clarity will reduce fiscal year 2018 net revenues by approximately $13 million or $17 million on a pro-forma basis for full year
* Plantronics Inc - connection with sale of Clarity, company will record an immaterial charge for inventory and fixed asset impairments Source text: (bit.ly/2rItU2C) Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.