BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Plateau Uranium Inc
* Plateau Uranium announces letter of intent for initial uranium offtake from the Macusani project, Peru
* Says hybrid contract model under discussion with a mix of fixed and market-related pricing
* Plateau Uranium - LOI with Curzon Resources contemplates sale of up to two million pounds of uranium concentrates over a five-year period
* Says parties have agreed to negotiate a future uranium offtake agreement over next twelve months; LOI agreement is non-exclusive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.