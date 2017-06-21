June 21 Platfields Ltd:

* Now been informed that Gert Louwrens Steyn De Wet & Fusi Patrick Rampoporo were appointed as liquidators

* Was liquidated by order of court on 15 December 2016

* Expected that listing will be terminated by JSE and salient dates will be announced in due course