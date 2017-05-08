GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 8 Platform Specialty Products Corp
* Platform specialty products corporation announces first quarter of 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q1 sales $862 million versus I/B/E/S view $835.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Platform specialty products corp - full year adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $800 million to $830 million reaffirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Zydus gets final approval from USFDA for diflunisal tablets