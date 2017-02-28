Feb 28 Platform Specialty Products Corp

* Platform Specialty Products Corporation announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial performance

* Announcing 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $800 million to $830 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q4 sales $950 million versus I/B/E/S view $931.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.01

* Platform Specialty Products says expects to avail itself of 15-day filing extension available under rule 12b-25 to file its annual report on form 10-K

* Platform Specialty Products says has ongoing initiative to simplify corporate and tax footprint to better manage cash taxes and its overall cash position