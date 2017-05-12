Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
May 12 Plat'Home Co Ltd
* Says it appoints GYOSEI & CO. as new corporate auditor, to replace KPMG AZSA LLC, effective June 29
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/rFvTdi
* Group further disposed of 43.5 million LTHL shares at prices between hk$1.60 and hk$1.62 per LTHL share