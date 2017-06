May 17 PLATIGE IMAGE SA:

* ITS UNIT, PLATIGE FILMS SP. Z O.O., SIGNS BINDING DEAL MEMORANDUM (BDM) WITH NETFLIX ENTERTAINMENT LLC, INTERBOROUGH INC. AND ANTIMATTER INC

* BDM SETS TERMS OF COOPERATION ON FILM PRODUCTION BASED ON "THE WITCHER" BY ANDRZEJ SAPKOWSKI

* BDM SETS BASIC ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING FIRST AND SUCCESSIVE SEASONS ABOUT THE WITCHER

* ACCORDING TO BDM, IN CASE THAT PRODUCTION OF SEASON I COMES THROUGH, MINIMUM GURANTEED REVENUE OF UNIT NOT TO EXCEED 10 PERCENT OF GROUP REVENUE FOR 2016