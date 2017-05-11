China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
May 11 Platinum Asia Investments Ltd
* Manager intends to sell pai shares & exercise options-pai.ax
* Says platinum investment management ltd confirmed that it has entered into an agreement with taylor collison ltd
* Platinum investment management limited intends to sell shares in pai and exercise an equivalent number of options
* Agreement to arrange for book build for sale of up to 30 million of PIML's ordinary shares in PAI at a price of $1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Housing prices show tentative signs of easing, more data eyed