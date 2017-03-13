Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Staples Inc
* Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand
* Staples inc - platinum equity will acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand for an undisclosed sum
* Staples inc - following transition to new ownership, divested business will continue to operate under staples brand in australia and new zealand
* Staples inc - morgan stanley is acting as exclusive financial advisor to staples
* Staples - divested business to continue to operate under staples brand in australia, new zealand for short period of time while new corporate brand is created Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.