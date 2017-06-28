June 27 Platinum Group Metals Ltd :

* Platinum Group Metals announces private placement of US$20 million 6 7/8% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2022

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6 7/8% per annum, payable semi-annually on January 1 and July 1 of each year

* To use proceeds from sale of notes for working capital at Maseve Mine, for work on study on Waterberg Project