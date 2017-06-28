US STOCKS-Wall St lower as tech selloff outweighs bank gains
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
June 27 Platinum Group Metals Ltd :
* Platinum Group Metals announces private placement of US$20 million 6 7/8% convertible senior subordinated notes due 2022
* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 6 7/8% per annum, payable semi-annually on January 1 and July 1 of each year
* To use proceeds from sale of notes for working capital at Maseve Mine, for work on study on Waterberg Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diebold Nixdorf has sold Diebold’s customer-operated cashpoint business in the UK to Cennox