April 4 Platinum Group Metals Ltd:

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - delays in underground development, stoping rates and planned tonnages have resulted in ounce production delays

* Platinum group metals - estimated 2017 annual production guidance, based on current mine plan, is adjusted from 100,000 ounces 4e to 85,000 ounces 4e

* Platinum group - currently working with BMO capital markets and Macquarie Capital to review and assess corporate and asset level strategic alternatives

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - during march 2017 Maseve Mine produced approximately 2,477 ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold in concentrate