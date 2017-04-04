April 4 Platinum Group Metals Ltd:
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - delays in underground
development, stoping rates and planned tonnages have resulted in
ounce production delays
* Platinum group metals - estimated 2017 annual production
guidance, based on current mine plan, is adjusted from 100,000
ounces 4e to 85,000 ounces 4e
* Platinum group - currently working with BMO capital
markets and Macquarie Capital to review and assess corporate and
asset level strategic alternatives
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - during march 2017 Maseve Mine
produced approximately 2,477 ounces of platinum, palladium,
rhodium and gold in concentrate
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: