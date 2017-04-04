April 4 Platinum Group Metals Ltd:
* Platinum Group Metals reports on Maseve Mine operations
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - during March 2017 Maseve mine
produced approximately 2,477 ounces of platinum, palladium,
rhodium and gold in concentrate
* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - Maseve Mine production ramp-up
is following a positive trend but is behind schedule
* Platinum Group - estimated calendar 2017 annual production
guidance, based on current Maseve Mine plan, is adjusted from
100,000 ounces 4e to 85,000 ounces 4e
* Platinum group metals - is working with BMO capital
markets and Macquarie Capital to review and assess corporate and
asset level strategic alternatives
* Platinum Group - mill operator tailing technology
reported that association of mineworkers and construction union
issued a strike certificate on April 3
* Platinum Group - tailing technology advises they remain
confident that they will be able to limit any potential
disruptions if AMCU chooses to go on strike
