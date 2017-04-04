April 4 Platinum Group Metals Ltd:

* Platinum Group Metals reports on Maseve Mine operations

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - during March 2017 Maseve mine produced approximately 2,477 ounces of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold in concentrate

* Platinum Group Metals Ltd - Maseve Mine production ramp-up is following a positive trend but is behind schedule

* Platinum Group - estimated calendar 2017 annual production guidance, based on current Maseve Mine plan, is adjusted from 100,000 ounces 4e to 85,000 ounces 4e

* Platinum group metals - is working with BMO capital markets and Macquarie Capital to review and assess corporate and asset level strategic alternatives

* Platinum Group - mill operator tailing technology reported that association of mineworkers and construction union issued a strike certificate on April 3

* Platinum Group - tailing technology advises they remain confident that they will be able to limit any potential disruptions if AMCU chooses to go on strike