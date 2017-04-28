April 28 Platinum Investment Management Ltd

* Announces new exchange traded managed funds and changes to product fees

* Lowering standard management costs on platinum trust funds and platinum global fund from 1.5% to 1.35% pa

* Platinum investment management limited expects to launch two exchange traded managed funds (ETMFS) in August 2017

* Fee structure will consist of a management fee of 1.10% pa plus a relative outperformance fee of 15%