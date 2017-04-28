BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
April 28 Platinum Investment Management Ltd
* Announces new exchange traded managed funds and changes to product fees
* Lowering standard management costs on platinum trust funds and platinum global fund from 1.5% to 1.35% pa
* Platinum investment management limited expects to launch two exchange traded managed funds (ETMFS) in August 2017
* Fee structure will consist of a management fee of 1.10% pa plus a relative outperformance fee of 15%
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.