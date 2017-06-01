BRIEF-Alliance Data says expanded long-standing relationship with Volvo
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
June 1 Plato Gold Corp:
* Plato gold announces private placement of convertible debenture for up to $300,000
* Maturity date of convertible debentures is 36 months following date of issue of debentures
* Proceeds from sale of convertible debentures will be used by company for exploration work on Good Hope niobium project near Marathon Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Volvo drives forward with Alliance Data's Epsilon, signs expansion agreement for data-driven marketing services
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million